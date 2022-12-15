Paytm offers 100 percent cash back on electricity bill payment; Details here

Paytm has announced Bijlee Days for all users who pay electricity bills from their app. The digital payment service provider offers 100 percent cashback and additional rewards to its users, who will pay electricity bills on the 10th and 15th of each month. Paytm, owned by One97 Communications Limited (OCL), is offering 100 percent cashback and up to Rs 2,000 to at least 50 users every day who pays electricity bills via Paytm during Bijlee Days. Furthermore, users will also be guaranteed discount coupons from the best shopping and travel brands.



Users paying for electricity for the first time through the Paytm app will get cashback of up to Rs 200. To take advantage of the offer, use the code 'ELECNEW200' before checking out. Notably, Paytm offers multiple payment options for users to pay their bills. Users can start payments with, Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, credit cards, debit cards, and online banking. Paytm also offers a postpay feature via which users can pay the amount according to their convenience. Paytm Bijlee days offer is available on electricity bills from 70 operators, including Torrent Power Limited, BSES Rajdhani, Tata Power, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd, and major Union Territories in India. The payment operator has enabled automatic payment alerts for users to track their electricity billing cycle.



In addition, users can also use Paytm's automatic payment feature to pay bills. After setting up auto-pay, the bill amount will be deducted each month from the user's account, automatically eliminating the irritant of tracking electricity bills or eliminating the fear of missing the last date.