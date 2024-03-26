Paytm Offers Easy FASTag Recharge and HDFC Bank FASTag Purchase

Paytm is enhancing road travel convenience by enabling FASTag recharges directly through its app. This move allows users to recharge their FASTags anytime and anywhere, avoiding long queues and delays at toll plazas. Furthermore, Paytm users now have the option to purchase new FASTags from HDFC Bank on the app.



FASTags are mandatory for all four-wheeler vehicles and use radio-frequency identification technology (RFID) for a reusable tag affixed to the vehicle’s windscreen. When a vehicle crosses a toll plaza, the FASTag facilitates the instant automatic deduction of toll charges, making toll payments more efficient.

How to recharge a FASTag on Paytm App

1. Tap ‘FASTag Recharge’ option under ‘Bill Payments’ section

2. Select your FASTag issuing bank which can be IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, AU Bank, Airtel Payments Bank, Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, IDBI Bank, IOB Fastag, Indian Bank, Indian Highways Management Company, IndusInd Bank, Karnataka Bank, UCO Bank, The South Indian Bank Ltd, Union Bank of India and others

3. Enter your FASTag linked vehicle number and tap on ‘Proceed’

4. Confirm details, enter amount

5. Tap on ‘Proceed to Pay’ to complete

Once the recharge process is complete, the amount is instantly updated to your FASTag. Meanwhile, Paytm users who wish to buy HDFC FASTag can follow the process mentioned below:

How to buy HDFC Bank FASTag on Paytm App

1. On the Paytm app, search for ‘Buy HDFC FASTag’ and tap on it

2. Enter customer and vehicle details

3. Make payment and get the HDFC FASTag delivered to your home address

In conclusion, it's crucial to highlight that all services related to the Paytm app, including UPI transactions, QR code, Soundbox, and Card Machine payments, are operating without any interruptions. Paytm is committed to ensuring that its wide range of digital payment solutions continue to function efficiently, providing reliability and convenience to millions of users and merchant partners across India.