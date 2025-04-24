Perplexity AI Voice Assistant Launches on iOS

Perplexity’sAI-powered voice assistant is now officially available on iOS, bringing itsconversational capabilities to iPhones and iPads. With this update to thePerplexity app, Apple users can now ask the assistant to handle everyday taskslike sending messages, writing emails, setting reminders, and even bookingdinner reservations.

Perplexityfirst brought this assistant to Android back in January. At the time, aspokesperson shared with a famous publication that iOS support was pendingApple's approval. That hurdle seems to have been cleared, allowing theassistant to go live on Apple devices.

What setsPerplexity apart is that it continues functioning even after you exit the app.While it doesn’t yet support screen sharing on iOS like on Android,it's still a major upgrade. And unlike Apple Intelligence—which is still monthsaway for most users—Perplexity works on older devices, including the iPhone 13mini.

Introducing Perplexity iOS Voice Assistant Voice Assistant uses web browsing and multi-app actions to book reservations, send emails and calendar invites, play media, and more—all from the Perplexity iOS app. Update your app in the App Store and start asking today. pic.twitter.com/OKdlTaG9CO

Testingthe assistant on an iPhone is a smooth experience. When prompted to set areminder to start cooking at 7 PM, the app requested permission to accessreminders and quickly completed the task after approval. When composing amessage, it asked for contact access. After declining, the assistant adapted byasking for the phone number instead, showing an intuitive fallback.

Perplexity’sassistant can also help with reservations. In a real-world test, it openedOpenTable, filled in the relevant details based on voice input, and guided theuser through the rest. The same goes for ride-hailing—it can launch Uber andget the setup going, though the final steps still require manual input.

Thatsaid, there are still some limitations on iOS. Unlike ChatGPT or Grok,Perplexity can’t access your camera to understand visual context. You can,however, upload a picture and ask the chatbot about it using text. Also, Siristill holds exclusive control over iPhone alarms—Perplexity can’t set thoseyet. Overall,the voice assistant brings powerful features to iOS, offering a handy andintelligent alternative that’s already ahead of Apple’s native upgrades in someways—especially for users with older devices.