Perplexity Brings Google’s Nano Banana AI Photo Editor to WhatsApp: Here’s How to Use It

The viral Nano Banana AI photo editor, powered by Google Gemini, has now made its way to WhatsApp—thanks to AI startup Perplexity, led by co-founder and CEO Aravind Srinivas. The trend, which has taken social media by storm in recent weeks, is now more accessible than ever.

Perplexity confirmed that it has integrated Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash engine into its WhatsApp bot, enabling users to create edits with the “highest-quality model” directly on the Meta-owned messaging platform. Srinivas reshared the announcement on X, sparking excitement among AI enthusiasts and everyday users alike.

How to Use Nano Banana on WhatsApp

Previously, users had to rely on Gemini or Google AI Studio to experiment with Nano Banana. Now, the process is much simpler:

1. Open WhatsApp and start a chat with Perplexity’s bot at +1 (833) 436-3285.

2. Once connected, you can send any image and add a detailed text prompt.

3. The AI will generate creative edits—ranging from viral saree transformations to cinematic 4K retro portraits—just like it does on Google’s own apps.

According to Perplexity, Nano Banana works best with specific prompts, helping the AI deliver accurate and visually appealing results.

Is It Free?

Perplexity has not confirmed whether Nano Banana usage on WhatsApp is free. However, Google typically offers limited free usage of its AI engines, with premium subscribers gaining broader access. A similar model is expected here.

Growing Popularity in India

Google revealed that India is the largest market for Nano Banana, with the Gemini app consistently topping download charts on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. By bringing the feature to WhatsApp—India’s most-used messaging platform—Perplexity could see the trend grow even bigger.

It’s worth noting that the Perplexity WhatsApp bot is not limited to Nano Banana. Users can leverage it for a wide range of AI-powered tasks, much like the standalone Perplexity app.