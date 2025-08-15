Perplexity’s $34.5B Bid for Google Chrome Could Reshape AI and Antitrust Battles

A surprising twist has emerged in the global tech and regulatory landscape — Perplexity AI has reportedly tabled a staggering $34.5 billion offer to acquire Google Chrome. On the surface, the idea of a rising AI startup bidding for the world’s most popular web browser sounds improbable. In reality, it reflects the intensifying pressure on Big Tech as regulators push to dismantle entrenched ecosystems tying together browsers, search, advertising, and user data.

Chrome isn’t just another software icon. In India, it is the default entry point to the internet for hundreds of millions, powering everything from UPI payments and OTT streaming to education portals, government services, and local news. Any ownership shake-up — even a speculative one — would ripple through daily digital life.

Why Chrome is in the spotlight

In the US, Google was recently found guilty of illegally maintaining a search monopoly. The Department of Justice has suggested a dramatic remedy: separating Chrome and its open-source base, Chromium, from Alphabet entirely. Meanwhile, Europe’s Digital Markets Act has already forced unbundling measures, and India’s Competition Commission (CCI) pushed similar changes in its 2022 Android ruling. The pattern is clear — regulators are increasingly wary of any company that controls the browser, search defaults, ad stack, and app store simultaneously.

Perplexity’s reported offer fits neatly into this moment. The startup has pledged to maintain the Chromium project, a backbone not only for Chrome but also for Microsoft Edge, Brave, Arc, and many Indian OEM browsers. A credible buyer would need to guarantee developer stability, maintain security updates, and preserve global web standards.

But there’s a major technical hurdle. Chrome today is deeply integrated with Google’s proprietary features — Safe Browsing, account sync, autofill, payments integration, Android WebView, and privacy systems — all updated on a tightly coordinated schedule. Separating or relicensing these elements without breaking sites or weakening security is no simple task. Google argues a forced sale could harm users. Critics counter that concentrated control poses the greater risk.

What it means for India

If a divestiture were ever ordered, it would be a drawn-out process involving appeals and interim arrangements. For India, three key concerns would dominate. First, security cadence — Chrome’s rapid updates protect billions from cyber threats, and any slowdown could alarm CERT-In and enterprise security teams. Second, defaults and data — wider choice screens could give Indian brands, language-first startups, and public platforms a fairer shot at visibility. Third, Android integration — OEMs rely heavily on Chromium for in-app browsing, critical for BFSI, government, and education apps. Continuity here would be essential.

For now, Google has shown no interest in selling Chrome, and the proposal remains a long shot. But the strategic undercurrent is clear: AI-native companies see browsers as the ultimate gateway to user intent and context. Whether Chrome changes hands or not, the browser is fast becoming the next arena for AI-driven features like summarisation, intelligent shopping, and verified information overlays.



