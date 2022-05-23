Pickrr launches Pickrr Advantage a Smart Allocation tool that optimizes performance across pin codes

Pickrr, a leading SAAS-based logistics platform, has introduced 'Pickrr Advantage,' a unique value-added tool that optimizes performance across the source and destination pin codes on an auto-learning mode. It offers intelligent courier allocation management with a first-time SLA and promises breach benefits.

Pickrr Advantage is a revolutionary VAS that provides a hassle-free auto courier selection while promising increased serviceability and ensuring a quick delivery turnaround time. The tool offers sellers unified courier rates to better forecast their logistic costs by leveraging Pickrr's massive vault of shipping data. This quick allocation tool also ensures SLA adherence of up to 95%, meets the estimated delivery date and enhances customer experience.

Pickrr Advantage and its standardized zone-based shipping rates have eliminated the need for manual efforts and freight cost concerns for sellers. Additionally, D2C brands and e-commerce players can benefit from increased delivery percentages and NDR conversion.

Sharing his views on the launch, Gaurav Mangla, CEO & Co-Founder of Pickrr, said, "Technological advancements come with their own set of challenges, and it holds no exception for the eCommerce industry, which is currently witnessing disruptive growth. Today, customers expect safe, fast, and optimized delivery, and to help them overcome these hurdles, we designed Pickrr Advantage. This VAS will phenomenally help sellers solve their problems by effectively amplifying their customer experiences and garnering maximum serviceability with multiple couriers by adding guaranteed improvements in turnaround time."

Pickrr has constantly been delivering a seamless logistics experience to digital enterprises through its platform's dashboard. To make the logistics operations more efficient, it has introduced several significant value-added services and tools like Pickrr Connect, Pickrr Predict, Branded Tracking Page, etc. to ensure quality customer service and help businesses thrive. The platform has recorded the fastest delivery across 29,000 pin codes in India, emerging as the go-to service provider for more than 75K D2C brands and sellers willing to leverage a better shipping experience.