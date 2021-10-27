Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to come with a one-day update

Assuming that you managed to order a pixel 6 or pixel 6 Pro, then you should know that once the phone is in your possession, you will need a little extra time so that everything is configured and work. This is because, as a publication is indicated in the Google Support Forums (through 9to5Google), there is a software update to install.



The publication indicates that you will need it to obtain all the functions, although it is not clear what would be missing if you simply started using the phone without another than the November security update. According to Google, the compilation number is the same for both phones and must show SD1A.210817.036 or SD1A.210817.036.A8 for Verizon customers. If your phone arrives early, then the update may not be available at the beginning.

According to our team, all review units are running the same construction present after the device is installed on its day-one update, so any impresses that you see here or elsewhere you are using the same software. For a device that must be connected to a network, this approach is not surprising: it allows production to increase even as the launch software is completed.

The day-one update is installed after completing the configuration of your device, and Google says it can take about 25 to 50 minutes to download and install it in the background. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are scheduled to start sending on October 28, so the first-hand experiences with the update (and our reviews of both phones) are not far away.