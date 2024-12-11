PlayStation Celebrates 30 Years with Free Game Giveaway

PlayStation is marking its 30th anniversary with a special gift for fans: a free game called My First Gran Turismo. Designed as an accessible introduction to the acclaimed Gran Turismo franchise, this simplified version provides new players with a taste of the racing simulator's core gameplay. It also serves as a bridge to Gran Turismo 7, currently available at a discounted price as part of the anniversary festivities.

What Is My First Gran Turismo?

With regard to new gamers and gamers new to something in general, this game for beginners will teach players, essential mechanics, in the simplest manner. For the veterans, it then gives them just a taste of the elements that they have enjoyed in a much more mellow, casual version of the title.

Gran Turismo 7, for example, was offered by Sony at a discounted price of $29.39 and will be available on promotion until December 21, 2024. With this price-cut promotion, Sony looks to broaden the fan base and entice new players to switch from My First Gran Turismo and play the entire version.

How to Claim Your Free Game

Follow these steps to getMy First Gran Turismo:

Visit the PlayStation Store: Log into your account. Search for the Game: Type "My First Gran Turismo" in the search bar. Add to Library: Click "Add to Library" to claim your copy. Download and Play: Download the game to start racing.

As an added bonus, players who later upgrade to Gran Turismo 7 can transfer up to 18 cars earned in My First Gran Turismo, giving them a head start in the full game.

This celebratory offering highlights Sony's ongoing commitment to engaging its loyal community while drawing in new players, making this anniversary one to remember.