PlayStation India Announces PS5 Cricket24 Bundle; Launch Date and Details

With the upcoming start of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Sony India has announced a special PlayStation 5 bundle for all cricket fans. The console war between Sony and Microsoft is still raging, and the ninth-generation consoles are fighting to become the best gaming consoles on the market. To attract new players, both Sony and Microsoft announce special offers and bundles from time to time that include games, accessories, and more. This time, Sony India decided to cash in on the hype of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India and introduced a new PS5 bundle that includes an exciting cricket game for the console - Cricket 24.

PS5 Bundle: Details

In a statement, Sony India announced: "PlayStation India announces the PS5 Cricket24 Bundle, the most complete video game simulation of cricket seen till-date, developed by Big Ant Studios. To elevate and personalize the gaming experience, professional Indian T20 teams are all set to play in over fifty official stadiums for the first time."

While details like the release date and price of the PS5 Cricket 24 bundle have yet to be revealed, the bundle will include Cricket 24, the upcoming cricket game from Australian game developer Big Ant Studios. It will be a sequel to Cricket 22, released in 2021.

This latest announcement comes after Sony India also announced an EA Sports FC 24 bundle for PS5 that will include EA Sports' upcoming football simulation game. This pack was introduced at an introductory price of Rs. 48190, which means buyers can save up to Rs. 11200. It will include PlayStation 5 Disc Edition and EA Sports FC 24 game. The PS5 Cricket 24 bundle is expected to be priced similarly.

Cricket 24 Details

Bing Ant Studios has announced that Cricket 24 will feature teams and nations worldwide, creating the most comprehensive cricket simulation video game to date. Cricket 24 will feature over 200 licensed players with full photogrammetry. It will feature tournaments such as The Ashes, KFC BBL and Weber WBBL, The Hundred, Caribbean Premier League and Pakistan Super League, and several Indian Premier League teams to be confirmed. The game will also feature Ashes, the historic cricket test series played every two years between England and Australia, and a dedicated Career mode and cross-platform multiplayer.

It will be released on October 5 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.