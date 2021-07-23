Poco F3 GT to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Poco F3 GT to Launch Today: Poco F3 GT will launch in India today, July 23, at 12 p.m. The company will host a virtual event that will be streamed live on YouTube. Some of the specifications of the Poco F3 GT have already been confirmed. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. It will have an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame. Poco F3 GT is speculated to be a renamed Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.



Poco F3 GT Launch: How to Watch Live Stream

Poco F3 GT will launch in India today at 12 p.m. (midday). There will be a virtual event that will be streamed live on YouTube where the company will reveal the prices and availability of the phone. You can watch the broadcast below:









Poco F3 GT: Expected Price in India

Poco has yet to share the price of the phone, but last week, a leak suggested that it will cost around Rs. 30,000 and less than Rs. 35,000. The phone's configuration is unclear, but since it is expected to be a renowned Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, it can come in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB storage configurations. However, it is unlikely that all these variants will be offered in India. In China, the phone starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) and goes up to CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,100).

Poco F3 GT: Expected Specifications

Little has confirmed that the phone has an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame and three styles of bezels. Poco F3 GT will come with two stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, it will have a 10-bit AMOLED screen with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, HDR 10+ and DC Dimming. Poco F3 GT will include a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, there may be a 16-megapixel selfie. The phone will be backed by a 5,065 mAh battery and could support a 67 W fast charge.