Poco F5 5G to go on sale on May 16: Specifications, and Price

Poco F5 5G got launched in India. The successor to the Poco F4, the Poco F5 5G marks the entrance of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor in India. Here are the main specifications of the phone.

Poco has released its latest offering, the Poco F5 5G, and it's all set to take the mid-range smartphone market by storm. The successor to the Poco F4, the Poco F5, has been highly anticipated since we all discovered that the phone will debut with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor in India. The phone also has the thinnest bezels on a Poco phone and provides a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

Poco F5 5G: Specifications

Let's check out the specifications of the smartphone from Poco.

Design: The Poco F5 5G flaunts a sleek design and a glossy back panel. It comes in three colour options- Electric Blue, Stormy White, and Charcoal Black. The phone weighs only 181 grams and has a punch-hole notch design. The phone has the slimmest bezels ever seen on a Poco smartphone.

Display: The Poco F5 5G offers a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also features a 2400 x 1080 FHD+ resolution, offering 1000 nits of brightness. Furthermore, the POCO F5 5G supports Adaptive HDR, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content.

Battery: The phone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and features 67W turbocharging technology that enables users to charge their devices at high speed. The company claims that the phone can be charged from 0 to 100 per cent in less than 45 minutes.

Camera: The Poco F5 5G has a triple camera module with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel micro camera. The selfie camera is 16 megapixels. The three camera lenses are surrounded by a turbine-like design and offer image stabilization with 4K video recording capability.

Processor and Software – Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor powers the Poco F5 G5 and has 256GB of storage. The phone has 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM combined with 7 GB virtual RAM, which means it has a total RAM of up to 19 GB. Another variant is also available, with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The phone boasts an AnTuTu score of 969903. The phone also brings the latest Android 13.

Poco F5 5G: Price and Availability

The Poco F5 5G will go on sale on May 16. The smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart in three colour options- Charcoal Black, Snowstorm White, and Electric Blue. The pricing of the phone starts at Rs 29,999 for the 8+256 GB variant. For the variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, the price is Rs 33,999.

