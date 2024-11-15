Pokémon TCG Pocket to Introduce Card Trading in January 2025

Pokémon TCG Pocket, a global sensation since its launch, is set to roll out card trading in January 2025. As per the game's developers, initially, players will be able to trade "certain" cards, with plans to expand the trading options gradually. However, the specifics of which cards will be tradable remain undisclosed, and fans hope for a swift rollout of the complete feature.

The announcement came via an official update on the Pokémon forums. The developers are looking forward to improving player interaction by introducing card trading, a long-requested feature. They also teased the latest features in the pipeline, promising further announcements once timelines are finalized.

In addition to trading, the game will launch fresh booster packs by the end of this year, keeping its player base engaged with new content.

Since its worldwide debut, Pokémon TCG Pocket has seen incredible success, surpassing 30 million downloads as of November 7th, 2024, and generating over $5 million in daily revenue on November 8th and 9th.

This trading feature and upcoming updates may bolster the game's popularity, cementing its position as a digital trading card game market leader.