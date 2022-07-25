Portronics Launches 'My Buddy K5' Portable Laptop Stand

Nothing is worse than working from the same place all day in the same posture. Not only is it bad for our health but also for our laptops' health. To solve these consumer woes, India's leading Innovative and Gadgets Accessories brand, Portronics, announces the launch of the My Buddy K5 Portable Laptop Stand. This device could benefit you, whether it's for elevating your laptop to a more ergonomic height or ensuring ample fresh air to get into your machine.



Sitting for prolonged periods in uncomfortable positions can be a major concern, resulting in back pain and increased stress in the neck, arms, wrist, and more. To combat the tremendous pressure surrounding the spine and other body parts, having the right laptop stand is the key, and My Buddy K5 does the job well.

This laptop stand has been specifically designed to provide optimum comfort by allowing height adjustment to those who work for hours and require comfort while working. One can adjust the height of My Buddy K5 as per comfort between 4.9 to 7.7-inches thanks to the sturdy Aluminum frame making it more durable. Moreover, the laptop stand also comes with anti-slip silicone pads to hold your laptop in place, making it free from any wobbling.

My Buddy K5 comes with universal compatibility, making it highly compatible with almost all laptops, even sizes 15 and 17-inch. With this device, one can work relaxed without the hassles of lack of space on the stand or sitting in an uncomfortable posture.

Pricing and Availability:

Portronics My Buddy K5 is priced at an MRP of INR 2,999, available in an attractive silver, backed with a 12-months warranty. This laptop stand can be purchased from the company's official website, Amazon.in, Flikart.com and other leading online and offline stores.