PUBG New State - December Update Brings New Cars, Weapons, Survivor Pass Vol 2

PUBG New State December Update brings a host of changes and new content. Krafton calls it the December patch and will release it on December 9 for all players in the stable version. The game fixes many of the above complaints and adds a couple of weapons, cars, and more. However, there are no new maps or game modes, just fixes and additions.

The December 9 patch will be released for Android and iOS platforms and accessible for everyone. PUBG New State players interested in getting their hands on fixes, as well as new additions, can keep an eye for the live game update on the Play Store (for Android) and the App Store (for iPhone players). A Wi-Fi network is recommended as patch downloads can be huge.

PUBG New State December Update: Find What's New?

New Weapons:

- L85A3 assault rifle: This rifle offers the most significant damage of all 5.56 assault rifles, works well in medium to long-range firefights but has a low rate of fire, can be found in Erangel and Troi.

- M416 [C2] Long Barrel: This accessory increases damage but increases vertical recoil on the M416. This accessory will disable the M416's muzzle slot and can only be customized once per match.

- The 5.56mm SLR [C2] gun increases firing accuracy but with minor damage than the 7.62mm gun.

New Vehicles:

- Electron: a 6-seater electric minibus that is more durable than other vehicles. You can change seats while in the vehicle, even when travelling with an entire squad. It is only available in Troi and Training Ground.

Mesta is a classic 2-seater sports car that can accelerate quickly and reach high-top speeds. The Mesta comes in two models: standard and open. It can be found in Erangel, Troi (certain areas), and Training Ground.

Survivor Pass Vol. 2

This season's main character is Bella from the Dream Runners faction. You must complete the story missions to collect all of Bella's costumes. She can get upgraded tier rewards for the Premium Pass, vehicle skins, more character costumes, and 1500 NC for Survivors upon reaching Tier 48 of the Premium Pass. The games have also added BP Chests as a Free Pass reward.

Error Correction:

-Various fixes have been made to the vehicle's handling characteristics.

-Krafton has also fixed spawn areas on the Station Deathmatch map and made it easier to identify enemy base points.

-Some quality of life updates to the Troi map comes with this patch.



