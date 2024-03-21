Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Chipset May Power OnePlus Nord 4

Qualcomm has unveiled its latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, slated to power upcoming mid-range smartphones. While specific device names remain undisclosed, rumours strongly suggest that the OnePlus Nord 4 will adopt this cutting-edge chip. Recently launched in China as the OnePlus Ace 3V, speculations indicate its global release as the Nord 4 shortly.

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC boasts impressive features and capabilities. It incorporates a single prime Cortex-X4 core, akin to the flagship Snapdragon 8 series, enhancing CPU performance and on-device AI capabilities. This innovation promises enhanced mobile computing experiences for users.

Compared to its predecessor, Qualcomm claims the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 offers a 15% improvement in CPU performance and a remarkable 45% boost in Adreno GPU performance, all while consuming 5% less power. This advancement aims to elevate device speed, efficiency, and battery life.

For the first time in the Snapdragon 7 series, the chipset integrates on-device generative AI capabilities, facilitating virtual assistants, content creation, and multi-language translation. This enhances entertainment experiences, making them more immersive and accessible.

Built on the 4nm process technology, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 features a prime Cortex-X4 core clocked at 2.8 GHz, alongside performance and efficiency cores. Including the Snapdragon X63 5G modem ensures faster 5G speeds and improved connectivity support across various cellular standards.

Display support is robust, with capabilities extending up to 4K at 60Hz and QHD+ at 120Hz, and variable refresh rate support. Memory options include up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Leading smartphone manufacturers like OnePlus, Realme, and Sharp are among the early adopters of the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. While specific device names are yet to be confirmed, leaks suggest the OnePlus Nord 4's utilization of this advanced chip.