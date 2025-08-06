Whether your sibling is young or grown-up, there’s a tech gift that suits their lifestyle. Here are some of the latest gadget gifting options from JUST CORSECA, URBAN, Inbase, U&i and LYNE ORIGINALS that are perfect for celebrating your bond this Rakhi.

JUST CORSECA SEAGLE Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Compact and travel-ready, the JUST CORSECA SEAGLE 30W wireless Bluetooth speaker is ideal for gifting your siblings this Rakshabandhan, if they love their music on the go. With 30 hours of battery life powered by a 2400mAh battery, and True Wireless Stereo for immersive audio, it delivers powerful, long-lasting performance. It is also splash proof and offers multiple playback options - USB, TF, BT and FM – with the latest Bluetooth 5.3. Perfect for travel lovers who want to carry their vibe everywhere.