Here are some of the latest gadget gifting options from JUST CORSECA, URBAN, Inbase, U&i and LYNE ORIGINALS that are perfect for celebrating your bond this Rakhi.
As Rakshabandhan approaches, siblings everywhere are eagerly waiting to see what they will receive this year. If you’re looking for a gift that’s fun, functional, and on-trend, tech gadgets are the way to go. From speakers and TWS to headphones to smartwatches, these gifts are not only stylish but also add value to everyday life.
Whether your sibling is young or grown-up, there’s a tech gift that suits their lifestyle. Here are some of the latest gadget gifting options from JUST CORSECA, URBAN, Inbase, U&i and LYNE ORIGINALS that are perfect for celebrating your bond this Rakhi.
JUST CORSECA SEAGLE Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Compact and travel-ready, the JUST CORSECA SEAGLE 30W wireless Bluetooth speaker is ideal for gifting your siblings this Rakshabandhan, if they love their music on the go. With 30 hours of battery life powered by a 2400mAh battery, and True Wireless Stereo for immersive audio, it delivers powerful, long-lasting performance. It is also splash proof and offers multiple playback options - USB, TF, BT and FM – with the latest Bluetooth 5.3. Perfect for travel lovers who want to carry their vibe everywhere.
Price: Rs. 2,377/-Link: https://www.corseca.in/
products/seagle-bluetooth- speaker?variant=41850451591277
URBAN Stella Smartwatch for Women
For sisters who balance work, fitness and home effortlessly, the URBAN’s Stella Smartwatch is a thoughtful gift to pick this Rakshabandhan. Featuring a 1.2” Super AMOLED always-on display, it tracks SpO2, stress, breathing patterns, and even female health. With an inbuilt Bluetooth mic and voice assistant, it allows calling and task management straight from the wrist. The premium metal strap and diamond-studded design add to its charm.
Price: Rs. 3,799/ -Link: https://gourban.in/products/
stella?srsltid=AfmBOorF4_ U1z3w2ZOL7PIDEq0MGwMRgxdkNu1fs Rg9jSuQq_jc7qM1m
URBAN Bella Smartwatch for Women
Elegant, versatile and functional, URBAN’s Bella Smartwatch comes in four bold colours and goes well with every type of outfit – from office wear to casuals. It features a Fluid-HD AMOLED display, over 100 sports modes, and tracks heart rate, blood pressure, SpO2, sleep, and female health. Bluetooth calling and a voice assistant make the daily hustle more convenient. An excellent pick for gifting this Rakshabandhan to your fitness-focused sisters. Comes with a 1-year warranty
URBAN HX 30 Headphones
If your sibling prefers a classic audio experience, URBAN’s HX30 headphones are a solid pick for them this Rakshabandhan. Powered by 44mm smart drivers and offering up to 32dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), these headphones ensure immersive sound with clear calls thanks to AI noise-isolating dual mics and a dedicated ANC action button with transparent mode. The foldable, cushioned design makes them perfect for travel and relaxation.
Inbase Torque Bluetooth Speaker
Portable and budget-friendly, Inbase Torque 8W Bluetooth Speaker delivers deep, punchy bass sound and a 15-hour battery backup. With IPX6 water resistance and multi-colour, mood-enhancing LED lights, it is ideal for jazzing up bedrooms or workspaces. TWS pairing and an inbuilt mic add to its immersive appeal.
Price: Rs. 899/-Link: https://www.inbasetech.in/
audio/speakers/inbase-torque- bt-speaker-with-led-ib-4423
Inbase Boom Joy Bluetooth speaker
A speaker especially designed for kids, it combines retro design with smart features. Inbasetech’s Boom Joy Bluetooth Speaker offers 6W HD output, ambient lights, and a magnetic handle for easy portability. Available in three bright colours with a 6-month warranty, it is the perfect gift for younger siblings this Rakshabandhan.
Inbase Free Buds Alpha Wireless Earbuds
For siblings who like sleek and premium, Inbase’s Free Buds Alpha are a great gifting choice for them this Rakshabandhan. These dual-toned, metallic finish wireless earbuds offer advanced ENC, AI-enabled Dual Mic for calls, and a 12.55mm smart driver, which gives HD quality sound output. With up to 42 hours of playtime and more than 300 hours of standby time, the Free Buds Alpha also offers super-low latency gaming mode and advanced Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC), making them built for both work and play. Available in 4 colour options with a 6-month warranty.
U&i
U&i TWS 4554 Classy Max
If your sibling is on their feet all day, then the U&i’s TWS 4554 Classy Max is the best budget audio companion to consider gifting them this Rakshabandhan. Built for all-day wear, these feature QUAD mic technology for clear calls, 60ms low latency for smooth gameplay, and a 60-hour battery backup. The swipe volume control and camera shutter function add smart usability for the tech-savvy folks, while the IPX4 rating keeps it sweat and water-resistant. With IPX4 water resistance, they’re ideal for the gym, office or college.
Price: Rs. 899/-Available in all leading retail stores near you
U&i UiNB 6921 Wireless Neckband
With a massive 60-hour battery backup and 600 hours of standby time, the UiNB 6921 Wireless Neckband is great for your sibling to stay connected all day. Powered by Bluetooth 5.4 and a 10mm driver unit, it delivers rich, balanced sound for music, calls, and content streaming. The 60ms low latency ensures smooth performance during gaming and video streaming, while the magnetic on/off feature adds convenience on the go. A reliable device to gift your siblings this Rakshabandhan, if they value convenience on the move.
Price: Rs. 699/-Available in all leading retail stores near you
U&i UiBS 5085 Partybox Series Wireless Speaker
If your sibling loves hosting, dancing to their favourite beats, or singing their hearts out, then the UiBS 5085 Partybox Series Wireless Speaker will turn every moment into a fun memory. It has a powerful 50W output that delivers room-filling sound and Dolby bass for deep, thumping beats. It's a 6-hour backup that ensures long-lasting playtime while the RGB lighting enhances the environment's ambience. It also features multiple input options such as AUX, USB Port and TF Card Slot and has a Type-C charging port, adding to its versatility. The speaker also comes with a remote and a wired mic, making it perfect for karaoke sessions and lively get-togethers.
Price Rs. 2,049/-Available in all leading retail stores near you
U&i UiBS 2376 Electro Series Wireless Soundbar
Gift your brother the U&i Electro Series Wireless Soundbar (UiBS 2376) this Rakshabandhan- ideal for those who love music and parties. With 10W powerful audio, inbuilt RGB logo lighting, TWS pairing for stereo sound up to 10 meters, and a sturdy metal grill, it’s the perfect party companion for home or college.
Best for brothers who enjoy an upgraded audio experience.
Price: Rs. 949/-Available in all leading retail stores near you
Lyne Originals’ Flame 15 Selfie Stick
Have a sibling who is a budding content creator, travel blogger, or loves capturing every moment? Then Lyne Originals’ Flame 15 Selfie Stick will truly match their vibe. It comes with an in-built HD camera that supports face tracking for focused, hands-free recording. With 360-degree rotation, it captures shots from any angle, and its extendable body allows for wide-frame photos. The stick transforms into a tripod, enabling stable shots without needing additional equipment.. With an LED indicator and a remote control for wireless use, it is crafted for ease and convenience. Packed in a sleek, glossy metal finish, the Flame 15 Selfie Stick will add as a stylish accessory in any creator’s kit.
Price: Rs. 4,599/-Available in all leading retail stores near you
Lyne Originals’ Coolpods 11 TWS
A budget TWS that delivers power-packed performance, the Coolpods 11 TWS will make a perfect gifting option for your sibling this Rakshabandhan if they are always on call or vibing to music throughout the day. With an impressive 50 hours of continuous playtime and a standby time of up to 150 days, it ensures an uninterrupted and clear audio experience at a stretch. The device covers a wireless range of up to 15 meters, powered by the latest Bluetooth V5.4. Built-in quad mic and intuitive touch control make calling, listening and multitasking effortless with these buds. Available in three vibrant colours.
Price: Rs. 949/-Available in all leading retail stores near you--