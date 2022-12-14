Realme 10 Pro Plus goes on sale today: Price and specifications

A couple of days ago, Realme made the 10 Pro series official in India. The company introduced two 10 Pro series smartphones, including the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus. Both smartphones cater to the mid-range category and come up with interesting specifications. The Realme 10 Pro Plus will go on sale in India for the first time today. The smartphone was earlier launched in China.



Realme 10 Pro Plus can be bought at 12 p.m. on Flipkart. The USP of Realme 10 Pro Plus brings a curved screen. Realme is the first company to try a curved-screen phone in the mid-range segment. It comes with symmetrical bezels, which are extremely easy on the eyes.



Realme 10 Pro Plus: Availability and Price



The Realme 10 Pro Plus was launched in two different variants, including 6 GB and 8 GB. The 6 GB + 128 GB variant, is priced at Rs 24,999. However, with bank deals, the device can be bought for Rs 23,999. The Realme 10 Pro Plus 8GB + 128GB variant can be bought for Rs 25,999. The device comes in three colour options Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter, and Nebula Blue.

Realme 10 Pro Plus: Specifications



The Realme 10 Pro Plus brings a 6.7-inch AMOLED curved screen with Full HD+ resolution. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. Realme 10 Pro Plus is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC coupled with 256 GB and 12 GB of RAM storage. Optics-wise, the Realm 10 Pro Plus offers a quad-camera setup on the rear that includes a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The device also includes Realme UI 4 based on Android 13, 33W fast charging, 5G, and a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.