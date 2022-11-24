Realme 10 Pro series to launch on December 8 in India

Realme is all set to make the 10 series official in India. The 10 series, which includes two phones, the Redmi 10 and Redmi 10 Pro, is expected to arrive in India on December 8. The smartphone product listing page has already been launched on Flipkart. The Realme 10 series was previously launched in China. The Redmi 10 Pro comes with a Qualcomm chipset, while the Redmi 10 features a MediaTek chipset. In addition, the smartphones feature a 108-megapixel camera sensor, a curved screen, and a 4500 mAh battery. Realme took to social media to announce the late date for the new series. The Realme 10 Pro series will launch on December 8 at 12:30 p.m.



Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Plus: Expected price



Realme 10 Pro has been launched in two variants, including 8GB and 12 GB. The 8 GB variant was priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,200), and the higher variant storage model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage costs Rs 21,635 (roughly CNY 1,899). On the other hand, the Realme 10 Pro Plus is priced at Rs 19,300 (around CNY1,699) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM and 256GB option costs Rs 22,700 (around CNY 1,999), and the 12GB and 256GB option is priced at Rs 27,300 (around CNY 2,399).



Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Plus: Specifications



The Realme 10 Pro+ brings a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution. The steal here is the curved screen, the first to grace the Realme series. It also supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate.



The Realme 10 Pro+ smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, along with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The smartphone features a quad-camera system that includes a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone also comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. Other primary features are Realme UI 4 based on Android 13, 33W fast charging, 5G, and a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.



The Realme 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch LCD display with Full-HD resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone features a quad camera setup on the back that includes a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there's also a single 16-megapixel camera on the front. Other primary features include Realme UI 4 based on Android 13, 33W fast charging, 5G, and 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Realme 10 Pro does not have a microSD card slot.