HPV Vaccination Can Prevent Cervical Cancer: DMHO Dr. K. Ravikumar

Nagar Kurnool: District Medical and Health Officer Dr. K. Ravikumar stated that administering the HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccine to 14-year-old girls can effectively prevent cervical cancer in the future. He was speaking at a training programme on HPV vaccination conducted for medical officers, MLHPs, and supervisory staff at the Nagar Kurnool District Collectorate on Tuesday.

Dr. Ravikumar said cervical cancer ranks second among cancers affecting women, and the main objective of this programme is to reduce illness and deaths caused by the disease. He informed that approximately 9,500 girls aged 14 years are estimated to be in Nagar Kurnool district. The list of eligible girls will be prepared during this month, and HPV vaccination will be implemented from January.

He instructed field-level staff to create awareness among adolescent girls and their parents well in advance. Special reviews were also conducted in areas where female child birth rates are low, and awareness was provided on the Prohibition of Sex Determination Act.

The DMHO further informed that from December 18 to 31, field staff will conduct an intensive house-to-house survey (LCDC) across the district to identify new leprosy cases. He appealed to the public to cooperate with ANMs and ASHA workers during the survey.

WHO Consultant Dr. Mahesh addressed the gathering and stated that chest X-ray and sputum tests should be conducted for tuberculosis suspects, including diabetics, alcohol and tobacco users, previously treated TB patients, and family members of TB patients. Early detection and prompt treatment will help in controlling TB effectively, he said.

The programme was attended by Deputy DMHO Dr. Bharat Reddy, doctors Bhima Naik, Laxman, Rafiq, Pradeep, Krishnamohan, WHO consultants Dr. Mahesh and Dr. Sreeghana, representatives from Bhavya Bharat NGO, district officials, medical officers, MLHPs, supervisory staff, and leprosy and TB nodal persons.