Strict Surveillance in Sensitive Areas: SP Dr. Sangram Singh G. Patil

  • Created On:  16 Dec 2025 8:02 PM IST
Nagar Kurnool: Nagar Kurnool District Superintendent of Police Dr. Sangram Singh G. Patil directed police officials to maintain strict surveillance in sensitive areas to ensure peaceful conduct of the third phase of Gram Panchayat elections.

On Tuesday, SP Dr. Sangram Singh G. Patil visited Siddapur and Uppununthala Police Stations under the Achampet Sub-Division. During the visit, he reviewed election preparedness with police officers and issued instructions on precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents during polling scheduled for Wednesday.

SP Dr. Sangram Singh G. Patil instructed Village Police Officers to remain available in their assigned villages at all times and work towards resolving public grievances promptly. He emphasized continuous monitoring at vulnerable polling stations and proactive policing to maintain law and order.

The SP expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness, record maintenance, and discipline of police station staff and appreciated their efforts. He stated that strengthening the police system is essential for ensuring public safety and maintaining peace and order in the district.

