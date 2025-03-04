Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G Launched in India with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and HyperImage+ Camera

Realme has introduced the Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G in India, offering a blend of performance and innovative features. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, a 120Hz OLED display, and an advanced HyperImage+ camera system. It runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 and incorporates NextAI technology for improved user experience. The device is now available on Flipkart, the official Realme website, and offline retail partners.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G starts at ₹21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. A higher 256GB storage model is available for ₹23,999. The device is offered in two elegant shades—Glass Purple and Glass Gold. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI plans for up to nine months on select platforms.

Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G: Key Specifications

Display and Design

6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate

2,000 nits peak brightness for excellent outdoor visibility

Gorilla Glass 7i protection for durability

Performance and Software

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, built on a 4nm process

Up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage

Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 with AI-powered enhancements

Camera Capabilities

50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS)

8MP ultra-wide-angle lens

32MP front camera for high-resolution selfies

Battery and Charging

5,200mAh battery ensures extended usage

45W fast charging support for quick power-ups

Connectivity and Durability

Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB-C 2.0

IP65 water and dust resistance certification

Final Thoughts

The Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G stands out as a strong competitor in the mid-range segment, offering a powerful chipset, a high-quality camera system, and NextAI-driven software optimizations. With a premium design, vibrant OLED display, and long battery life, it delivers great value for its price.