Realme 15T Launched in India: 7,000mAh Battery and 5G Power at Mid-Range Price

Realme has expanded its popular 15 series in India with the launch of the new Realme 15T, joining the previously announced Realme 15 and Realme 15 Pro. Positioned as a powerful mid-range smartphone, the Realme 15T brings a combination of a large battery, vibrant display, and 5G connectivity, aiming to deliver strong performance without breaking the bank.

The Realme 15T price in India starts at Rs 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 22,999, while the top-tier 12GB + 256GB version costs Rs 24,999. As part of launch offers, the base model can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 18,999, the 8GB + 256GB version at Rs 20,999, and the 12GB variant at Rs 22,999, inclusive of Rs 2,000 bank discounts. The phone will go on sale starting September 6 through Flipkart, Realme’s online store, and offline retailers. Buyers can choose from three colors: Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium.

A standout feature of the Realme 15T is its massive 7,000mAh battery, which supports 10W reverse charging. Realme claims this battery can provide up to 13 hours of gaming, over 25 hours of YouTube streaming, and nearly 128 hours of music playback. Despite the large battery, the phone maintains a slim 7.79mm profile and weighs just 181 grams, making it easy to handle.

The device sports a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with 10-bit color depth, peak brightness of 4,000 nits, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming to reduce eye strain. With a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, Realme markets it as one of the brightest displays in its class, ensuring an enhanced viewing experience in both indoor and outdoor settings.

Under the hood, the Realme 15T runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 6400 Max 5G processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone runs Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 and promises three years of major Android updates along with four years of security support, although it does not ship with Android 16.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the dual rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Both cameras support 4K video recording and include AI-powered features such as AI Edit Genie, AI Snap Mode, and AI Landscape, along with soft light filters like Deja Vu, Retro, Misty, Glowy, and Dreamy.

Durability is another strong point, with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, allowing the Realme 15T to withstand dust and water exposure better than most mid-range competitors.

With its combination of a massive battery, bright display, capable cameras, and 5G performance, the Realme 15T stands out as a well-rounded option for those seeking a mid-range powerhouse smartphone in India.