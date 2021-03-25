Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 to go on sale for the first time 

The Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro smartphones launched in India on Wednesday and are now scheduled to go on sale for the first time. The Realme 8 series will go on sale at 12:00 pm today through Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores.

Realme 8 starts at ₹ 14,999 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also comes in two more variants of 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB priced at ₹ 15,999 and ₹ 16,999, respectively. Realme 8 Pro is priced at ₹ 17,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and ₹ 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Realme 8 comes in two colour options Cyber Silver and Cyber Black, while Realme 8 Pro has Infinite Blue and Infinite Black colour options.

In terms of specs, Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G processor. It has a quad-camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel black and white lens. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme 8 Pro also packs a 4500mAh battery with support for 50W SuperDart Charge technology, which the company claims can charge the phone to 100% in 47 minutes.

The Realme 8 also has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen and runs MediaTek's Helio G95 processor under its hood. The smartphone's four-camera setup features a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. Realme 8 has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. The smartphone has a larger 5,000 mAh battery but with 30 W Dart charging technology.