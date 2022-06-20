Realme C30 to launch in India today; Details of this ultra-thin phone

Realme is all set to launch its latest C-series phone – Realme C30, today, i.e. June 20, at 12:30 p.m. on Flipkart. The phone is expected to launch in the budget segment. Reporting on the same, Realme tweeted: "The art of texture! The all-new and Ultra-Slim #realmeC30 comes with a beautifully textured stripe design back panel. #NayeZamaneKaEntertainment launching at 12:30 p.m., on June 20. Although the company has not yet shared any details about the specifications of the C30, we know a few things. Check them out below.

Realme C30 Battery

The phone is equipped with a long-lasting battery of 5000 mAh. According to the company, the phone's battery can last all day.

Realme C30 Camera

Realme has not shared any details about the phone's camera specifications. However, from the images, we can make out that the phone has a single camera on the back.

Realme C30 Design

The phone has an ultra-thin vertical stripe design with a thickness of 8.5mm and a weight of only 182 grams. As a result, the phone appears lightweight and, therefore, easy and comfortable to hold and use.

Realme C30 Color and Price

The phone may come in two shades of colour, Blue and Green. The phone's price is not yet known. It is expected to cost around Rs. 10,000. The cost of Realme C30 will be known at today's launch.

Realme C30 Processor

Unisoc T612 processor will power the phone. According to information on Flipkart, Realme C30's AnTuTu Benchmark score is 1,76,932, indicating that the device can easily handle daily tasks.

Apart from Realme C30, this week will see two other launches: Samsung Galaxy F13 and Poco F4 5G. Samsung Galaxy F13 will launch on June 22 on Flipkart at 12 noon. In contrast, Poco F4 5G will have a global debut on June 23 at 5:30 p.m.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy F13 is expected to come with several attractive features, such as an FH+ LCD display, a 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, and an auto data switching function. Unfortunately, no information about the phone's processor and cameras has been provided. However, based on the images, it is clear that the phone supports a triple rear camera setup. Also, the phone's price will be revealed on the launch date. However, it is expected to be around Rs. 20,000.

Poco F4 5G will run on Snapdragon 870 processor and get an E4 Super AMOLED display. The phone also has Liquidcool 2.0 so that it puts out the heat. The phone also gets a maximum brightness of 1300 nits, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360 Hz. In addition, the phone will sport a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary camera.



