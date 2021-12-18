Realme Christmas Sale: Big price drop on Redmi phones, laptops, and headsets

We are a week away from Christmas, and the festive vibes have already begun to surround us in terms of decorated markets and online offers to buy at the best prices. It's gift-giving time and if you're confused about what to get to your family or friends, check out this Christmas deal from Redmi. In light of the holiday sale season, Redmi has announced a huge price drop on various products, from smartphones to laptops to headphones. Here, we have listed the best Redmi deals for you at Christmas that you can consider gifting someone or yourself. Have a look!

Redmi Christmas deals you should not miss

The inexpensive 5G smartphone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor with 5G dual standby support, a hybrid SIM slot, and an on-chip modem. Redmi Note 11T 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charger. Its camera features a dual-camera main setup of a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with the camera for 16MP selfies. You can get the deal on December 21 on the company's official website at the discounted price of ₹ 15,999, which is now ₹ 22,899 on Flipkart.

Redmi 9i and Redmi 9A

With MediaTek Helio G25, Redmi 9i has an HD + IPS display that supports precise details and vivid colors. Moreover, it comes with a massive 5000mAh battery capacity priced at ₹ 8499 at the Christmas sale. With the HD + LCD IPS display with a dot notch, Redmi 9A settled at the starting price of ₹ 6,999. The offer is valid until December 21.

RedmiBook 15 series

Not just smartphones, but, as previously stated, Redmi also offers deep discounts on laptops. With 10 hours of extended battery life, the RedmiBook 15 Pro is powered by the latest e-learning edition of the 11th Gen Intel TigerLake Core i5-11300H and the RedmiBook 15 with the 11th Gen Intel TigerLake Core i3-1115G4. You can get the deal at the starting offer price of ₹ 37,999 for the RedmiBook e-learning edition and INR 47,999 for the RedmiBook 15 Pro. However, you need to hurry up, decide and order as the offer is valid until December 22nd only.

Redmi 3 Pro Headphones

To enhance your music experience or gift someone, Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is an option that can be explored. Powered by Bluetooth 5.2 technology, the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is priced at just ₹ 2,499 with a discount and can only be used until December 21. You can find the headphones in pink, white, and blue colors.