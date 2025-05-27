Realme GT 7 and GT 7T Debut in India: Features, Price and Availability

Realme has expanded its premium smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the much-anticipated Realme GT 7 and GT 7T. Following the release of the GT 7 Pro, the company is now targeting the upper mid-range segment, delivering flagship-level features at aggressive prices to rival brands like OnePlus, Pixel, and iQOO.

Realme GT 7 and GT 7T: Pricing and Sale Offers

The Realme GT 7 has been introduced at a starting price of ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. However, thanks to early bird bank offers on HDFC, ICICI, and SBI cards, buyers can avail it at an effective price of ₹34,999.

On the other hand, the Realme GT 7T is priced at ₹34,999 for the 256GB variant, with launch discounts bringing the price down to ₹28,999. Both smartphones will be available for purchase on Amazon starting May 30.

Realme GT 7: Specifications and Key Highlights

The Realme GT 7 features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with an adaptive 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and an astounding peak brightness of 6,000 nits. This vibrant display is designed to deliver immersive content viewing across lighting conditions.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor, built on a 4nm architecture. It is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The GT 7 also houses what the company calls the industry’s largest 7700mm² single-unit vapour chamber, promising superior thermal management during heavy use.

On the camera front, the Realme GT 7 packs a triple-lens setup at the back. It includes a 50MP Sony IMX906 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung telephoto lens with 2x zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The front camera uses a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor, ideal for selfies and video calls.

Camera capabilities include 8K video recording at 30fps, 4K at 120fps, and Dolby Vision support (available at up to 60fps in 4K and 1080p modes). The GT 7 also brings advanced AI-based features like AI Glare Removal, AI Landscape+, and 4K underwater video recording, aimed at enhancing image and video clarity.

Fueling the device is a robust 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. According to Realme, the bundled charger can power the phone from 1% to 50% in just 14 minutes and to 100% in 40 minutes. On a full charge, users can expect up to 20 hours of YouTube playback or 6.3 hours of continuous gaming. The phone is also IP69 certified, includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Realme GT 7T: Tailored for Performance

The Realme GT 7T differentiates itself with the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-MAX processor and an ARM Mali-G720 MC7 GPU, delivering top-tier gaming and multitasking capabilities. Like its sibling, it boasts a massive 7700mm² vapour chamber, covering 65% of the internal surface area for optimized cooling.

It features a slightly larger 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1800 nits HBM brightness, ensuring responsive touch input and vivid visuals.

For photography, the GT 7T includes a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP IMX615 front camera—matching the GT 7’s selfie prowess.

The GT 7T also carries a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, ensuring the same rapid power delivery and extended usage times.

With these launches, Realme is clearly upping its game in India’s competitive upper mid-range smartphone segment. By offering flagship-grade features like ultra-fast charging, AI camera capabilities, high-end displays, and efficient cooling systems, the Realme GT 7 and GT 7T are poised to give strong competition to more expensive rivals.

Tech enthusiasts and power users looking for high performance, battery longevity, and camera innovation under ₹45,000 may find both GT 7 models highly compelling. With sales starting on May 30 via Amazon, Realme has made a strong statement for 2025.