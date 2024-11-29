Realme GT 7 Pro Hits Shelves Today: Availability, Price and Key Details

The Realme GT 7 Pro goes on sale for the first time today. Launched on November 26, the flagship phone features a bright 6.78-inch curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6500mAh battery. The smartphone also features a 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel periscope portrait lens, promising exceptional image quality. Interestingly, it is the first smartphone in India to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. This chipset is designed to deliver top performance and run AI tasks at impressive speeds. If you want to check out the pricing, here are all the details.

Realme GT 7 Pro: Availability and Price

The Realme GT 7 Pro was launched in India at Rs 59,999 for the standard 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. But with the sale starting today, this model will be available at a discounted price of Rs 56,999 as a special launch offer. For those looking for higher specs, the 16GB RAM variant with 512GB storage is available for Rs 62,999.

The sale will be live on Amazon at 12 noon today. Whether Amazon will be offering any other bank offers in addition to the launch discount is unknown. The e-commerce site will announce such offers, if any, only after the sale begins.

Realme GT 7 Pro: Features and Specifications

The Realme GT 7 Pro is a flagship device that promises high-end performance with advanced specifications and features. Let's take a look at those specifications.

Battery: The phone has a 5800mAh battery for all-day use and supports 120W SuperVOOC fast charging, so it can be fully charged in minutes. IP69 rating ensures resistance to water and dust. Connectivity options include 5G dual mode, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC, while stereo speakers enhance the audio experience when consuming media.

Camera: The camera setup is equally impressive, featuring a 50MP periscope portrait lens with a Sony IMX882 sensor and a 50MP Sony IMX906 OIS camera for exceptional low-light photography. An 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 16MP front-facing camera with versatile shooting options. Video recording abilities include 8K at 24fps, 4K at 30/60fps, and 1080p at various frame rates, including 240fps for slow motion. Shooting modes like portrait, night, and underwater provide creative flexibility.

Design: The smartphone from Realme comes with a sleek, modern design and comes in two stunning colours: Mars Orange and Galaxy Gray.

Display: It features a 6.78-inch curved display with 1.5K (2780-1264) resolution, offering an immersive viewing experience. The screen impresses with its 6500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and 120% DCI-P3 colour gamut, ensuring vivid visuals, smooth performance, and precise colour accuracy. With a 92.8% screen-to-body ratio, the device is ideal for gaming and media streaming, offering both style and functionality.

Processor: Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform, the GT 7 Pro features a 3nm octa-core CPU with a peak clock speed of 4.32GHz that delivers exceptional performance. Combined with an Adreno 830 GPU, it is great for gaming and demanding tasks. Available with 12GB or 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage, the device also supports dynamic RAM expansion up to 28GB for smooth multitasking and ample storage for large files.