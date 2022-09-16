Realme GT Neo 3T launches in India; Availability and offers

Realme GT Neo 3T was launched in India on Friday as the company's latest offering. The smartphone features a 6.62-inch AMOLED E4 display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The phone will also have 5G connectivity and 80W SuperDart charging technology; it claims to charge its battery to 50 per cent in 12 minutes. Realme launched the phone in various markets this year in June, and the variant launched in India is similar to the model in other regions.

Realme GT Neo 3T: Price and Availability

In India, Realme GT Neo 3T price starts at Rs. 29,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at Rs. 31,999 and the price of the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is set at Rs. 33,999.

The Realme GT Neo 3T will go on sale on September 23 at noon on Realme.com, Flipkart and main channels. During the first sale, Realme is giving up to Rs. 7,000 discount. It comes in three colours, Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black. The yellow and white colour variants feature a checkered flag design on the rear panel.

Realme GT Neo 3T: Specifications

The dual-SIM Realme GT Neo 3T runs Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top and sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is claimed to offer up to 1300 nits of peak brightness and supports HDR10+. Under the hood, the phone comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The smartphone comes with dynamic RAM expansion technology that can borrow an additional 5GB of RAM for smoother operations. There is also a Stainless Steel Plus Vapor Cooling System which consists of eight diamond thermal gel cooling layers to dissipate heat effectively.

The Realme GT Neo 3T gets up to 256GB of built-in UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include a magnetic induction sensor, a light sensor, a proximity sensor, a gyroscope, an acceleration sensor and an optical fingerprint sensor under the screen. There is also a face unlock feature. The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery with 80W SuperDart Charge technology. There are dual speakers with Dolby Atmos. The phone measures 162.9x75.8x8.65mm and weighs 194.5g.