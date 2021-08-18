Realme GT, Realme GT Master launched in India: Price and Specifications

Realme has released its Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition, and Realme Book Slim at a launch event today. While the first two are Realme's latest 5G phones, the latter marks its entry in the laptop segment. Interestingly, the vanilla Realme GT is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, the Master Edition gets the Snapdragon 778G chipset.



Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition: Specifications

The Realme GT brings a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It sports a 64MP primary camera, along with an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, it also comes with a Snapdragon 888 chipset.

The Master Edition of Realme GT flaunts a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It brings a triple rear camera setup of 64MP + 8MP + 2MP, and a 32MP shooter lies on the front. It is powered by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition: Price

The Realme GT comes for ₹37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and 12GB + 256GB costs 41,999. Whereas, the Realme GT Master Edition comes for a starting price of 25,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model and ₹27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variation. It also has a 256GB storage model that is priced at ₹29,999. The base variant's sale date hasn't been announced yet. Realme also announced its first-ever laptop Realme Book Slim in India.



