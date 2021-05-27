Realme Launches 5G Version of its Narzo 30 Smartphone

Realme has launched the 5G version of its Narzo 30 smartphone. Realme Narzo 30 5G was launched globally and came with similar specifications to the Realme 8 5G, available in India. Realme Narzo 30 5G is also confirmed to launch soon in India. However, it is expected to be different from the global version as the Realme 8 5G is already available in India.

Realme Narzo 30 5G is priced at ₹ 19,400 roughly (219 euros) and comes in two colour options: Racing Blue and Racing Black. Realme has modified the Narzo 30 5G design to highlight the brand of the series, but its camera module is quite similar to that of the Realme 8 5G. There is also a hole-punch display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Realme Narzo 30 5G.

In terms of specs, Realme Narzo 5G has a 6.5-inch Full HD + display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sample rate. This smartphone from Realme is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor combined with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Realme smartphone also supports expandable storage up to 1TB via a microSD card.

On the Realme Narzo 30 5G, you get a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies purpose, there is a 16-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charging. Its connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port.