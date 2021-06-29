Realme Narzo 30, Smart TV goes on sale today in India

Realme launched the Narzo 30 series, Buds Q2, and Smart TV in India last week. Today, the Realme Narzo 30 and Smart TV will go on sale for the first time. The Narzo 30 was launched alongside its 5G counterpart, which will be available the next day. New Realme products can be purchased on realme.com, Flipkart, and major channels today at 12 pm.

Realme Narzo 30 starts at ₹ 12,499 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and this variant is priced at ₹ 14,499. Realme 32-inch Full HD Smart TV is priced at ₹ 18,999. There is an additional ₹ 500 discount on the Realme Narzo 30 and ₹ 1,000 on the smart TV during the first sale.

Realme Narzo 30

Realme Narzo 30 has a 6.5-inch Full HD + screen and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone also includes a 5,000 mAh battery with 30 W dart charging support. Realme claims that the phone can be charged to 100% in 65 minutes. In the photography department, the Realme Narzo 30 has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel black-and-white lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor a 16-megapixel punch hole camera. On the software front, the phone runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. It also comes with a side fingerprint sensor.

Realme 32-inch Full HD Smart TV

Realme 32-inch Full HD Smart TV comes with an ultra-bright FHD display with an ultra-wide gamut of up to 85% NTSC. It is equipped with quad 24W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek quad-core processor. The smart TV comes with an all-in-one smart remote control, multiple connectivity support, including multiple ports. The Realme Smart TV Full HD runs on Android 9 and comes with Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Live TV, and Google Play preloaded.