Realme Narzo 90 Series Debuts in India with Big Batteries and 5G Performance

Realme has expanded its popular Narzo lineup in India with the launch of two new smartphones — the Realme Narzo 90 5G and the Realme Narzo 90x 5G. Aimed at users looking for strong performance, long battery life and modern design at affordable prices, the new Narzo 90 series brings notable upgrades across display, charging and durability.

Design and colour options

The Realme Narzo 90 5G features a triple rear camera layout that bears a resemblance to the iPhone 16 Pro. It is offered in Victory Gold and Carbon Black, with the gold variant standing out thanks to three bold stripes on the back panel.

Meanwhile, the Narzo 90x 5G adopts a cleaner look with a vertically aligned camera module, complemented by a small ring light and flash. This model is available in Nitro Blue and Flash Blue, targeting users who prefer a sporty aesthetic.

Performance and software

Powering the Narzo 90 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The more affordable Narzo 90x 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, which offers a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz and similar memory configurations.

Both smartphones ship with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0, delivering the latest software experience along with Realme’s custom features.

Display and battery

Battery life is a major highlight of the Narzo 90 series. Both phones pack a massive 7,000mAh battery and support 60W fast charging, making them suitable for heavy daily usage.

In terms of display, the Narzo 90 5G comes with a 6.57-inch AMOLED Full HD+ panel featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,400 nits peak brightness. The Narzo 90x 5G, on the other hand, offers a larger 6.80-inch LCD HD+ display with a smoother 144Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness.

Cameras and durability

For photography, the Narzo 90 5G sports a 50-megapixel main camera along with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The Narzo 90x 5G features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary sensor. On the front, the Narzo 90 5G stands out with a 50-megapixel selfie camera, while the Narzo 90x 5G includes an 8-megapixel front shooter. Both phones support video recording at 1080p at 30fps.

Durability is another strong point. The Narzo 90 5G offers IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The Narzo 90x 5G comes with an IP65 rating, providing protection against dust and splashes.

Price and availability

In India, the Realme Narzo 90 5G is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 18,499 for the 8GB/128GB model, with an instant Rs 1,000 discount available at launch.

The Narzo 90x 5G starts at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB/128GB version, while the 8GB/128GB variant costs Rs 15,499, along with bank offers of up to Rs 2,000.

Both smartphones will go on sale in India starting December 24 via Amazon and the Realme India online store.



