Realme 'Quicksilver' to Bring Snapdragon 788G Chipset

Realme announced that it is going to be one of the first companies to launch a phone codenamed "Quicksilver" powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G chipset. More smartphone brands, including Honor, iQOO, Motorola, OPPO, and Xiaomi, are expected to launch Snapdragon 778-powered phones this year.









Thrilled to share that #realme will be one of the first brands to Leap to #Snapdragon 778G 5G!

Who's excited? pic.twitter.com/4DswTsozg8 — Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) May 19, 2021





Realme hasn't revealed anything about its Quicksilver phone other than the fact that it will use the new 5G chipset. The company is known to offer phones with the latest 5G chipsets, especially in the mid-range category.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 788G chipset offers a 40 percent improvement in CPU performance, with another 40 percent generation-over-generation improvement in graphics performance with the new Adreno 642L GPU under the hood. In addition, the Snapdragon 778G comes with the Snapdragon X53 5G modem and supports mmWave and Sub-6 connectivity on the connectivity front. It will also support Wi-Fi 6 / 6E compatibility (with 5GHz and 6GHz bands) for speeds up to 2.9 Gbps.

"This is a milestone both for realme, and our users realme is working towards being a democratizer of next-gen 5G technology unlocking the potential of 5G to deliver exciting new experiences for consumers globally. realme has worked closely with Qualcomm on a variety of successful products, earlier this year, realme GT was one of the first devices equipped with SDM888 and we are again proud to be among the first brands to bring smartphones equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G chipset. The chipset will improve smartphones' performance and provide advanced gaming capabilities," said Madhav Sheth, VP-realme and CEO of Realme India and Europe.