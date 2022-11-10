Realme to launch Realme 10 series with curved screen

Realme India has begun teasing the launch of the Realme 10 series on its social media platforms. The vanilla Realme 10 4G, which debuted worldwide earlier this week, may launch in the country soon as a 10 Pro or 10 Pro+ variant. One of the Pro variants or both will feature a curved screen, Realme India Cheif Madhav Sheth shared on Twitter. The Realme 10 series, including the Realme 10 Pro+, is set to launch in China on November 17. The company's official Weibo page has confirmed the specs, including a centred punch-hole design and an AMOLED panel.



Realme shared an image of its mascot with the number 10 on its jersey on its India-specific Twitter page, signalling the imminent India launch of the Realme 10 series. On the other hand, Sheth shared an image from life Realme 10 Pro or 10 Pro+ with the title "Curved screen on the way". It is the first time Realme has added a curved screen to its series of numbered smartphones. The image also shows volume rockers on the side and a metallic frame. The exact Realme 10 series launch date for the Indian market is still unclear, although some leaks suggest it could launch as soon as next month.

A report recently hinted at all the Relame 10 series variants coming to India. The Realme 10 has five storage variants in the global market. The 10 Pro is said to have two storage options 6GB RAM with 128GB storage; 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and the Realme 10 Pro+ may have three storage variants 6GB RAM with 128 GB of storage, 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage.

The device would come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. It will probably house a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back. For selfies, there will be a 16-megapixel snapper. The Realme 10 4G features include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. Its global price starts at around Rs18,700 Rs for the base variant of 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB of storage, although the price in India could be much more affordable.



