Realme unveils 8s 5G phone, other devices

Hyderabad: Realme, India's fastest-growing technology brand, has launched several new products with latest technology such as Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i mobile phones, Realme Pad, the tablet, Realme cobble bluetooth speaker and Realme pocket bluetooth speaker.

The 8s 5G model is the world's first smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor, according to the company statement. Realme 8i is India's first smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G96 processor. Realme 8 series promises a combination of good specifications with an immersive display, trendy camera, powerful processors and fast-charging capabilities.

Madhav Sheth, vice president, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India and Europe said, "The additions of 8s 5G and 8i to our number series exemplifies Realme's commitment to bring cutting-edge and industry-first products. As a 5G leader, realme is working closely with an ecosystem to level up the user experience and democratise 5G among the youth."

"Also, we are thrilled to announce new products as part of our "1+5+T" strategy. Our first-ever tablet, the Realme Pad solidifies our vision to create an extraordinary tech-lifestyle for the youth," added Madhav.

Flipkart upgrade program: With the Flipkart upgrade program, buyers can pay just 70 per cent of the cost and purchase 6GB+128GB variant at Rs 12,599 and 8GB+128GB variant at Rs 13,999. The first sale of smartphones is scheduled for September 14.

The cobble bluetooth speaker, a pure bass powerhouse, is a powerful little device. It only weighs 200g, feeling just like a big cobble in the user's hands. As the name suggests, the pocket bluetooth speaker, will fit in almost any pocket, enabling users to take it with them and listen to music wherever they want.

It is just 101mm long, 60.9mm wide, and 33mm thick and has a lightweight design. The first sale of the speakers is scheduled for September 15.