Redmi A1 to launch on September 6; promises 'clean Android experience'

The Redmi A1 India launch date has been set for September 6, the company announced on Friday. The company's next phone will be powered by an unspecified MediaTek chipset and will offer a "clean Android experience", according to a microsite for the Redmi A1, which shows that the phone has a dual rear camera setup. The smartphone has been teased to sport a leather-textured back panel. It will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, according to Redmi.



The Xiaomi subsidiary announced on Friday via Twitter that the Redmi A1 will debut in India on September 6 at 12 p.m. Furthermore, a dedicated landing page for the smartphone is available on the company's website, revealing some specifications of the upcoming Redmi A1, which is confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery. It will be powered by an unspecified MediaTek SoC and offer a "clean Android experience".

The Redmi A1 will sport a dual rear AI camera setup with an LED flash. According to the home page, the phone's rear panel will feature a leather texture design. The smartphone will launch in at least three colour options. Redmi has yet to reveal any other details, including the India price of the upcoming phone. According to the company, Redmi A1 will be part of the 'Diwali With Mi' launches.

According to a previous report, the Redmi A1 has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database and benchmarking website Geekbench. Reportedly it appeared in the US FCC database under the model number 220733SL. The Redmi A1 is designed to be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC.

It is said to be 164.67mm long and 76.56mm wide. The phone's Geekbench listing reportedly suggested that it could have 3GB of RAM and run on Android 12 out of the box. According to the report, the Redmi A1 has also visited the Bureau of Indian Standards database. The phone was seen with model number 220733SI.