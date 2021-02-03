Redmi India ropes in Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador

Redmi India, a sub-brand of My India, the country's number one smartphone and smart TV brand, announced popular actor and real-life hero Sonu Sood as a brand ambassador for Redmi 9 Power. This partnership will promote the brand's existing "More Power to You" campaign.

Redmi's brand spirit is to democratize innovation and ensure technology is available to everyone. Actor Sonu Sood in 2020 won hearts for his exemplary work supporting migrant workers and those in need. He has been an influential figure in empowering those in distress to have a chance at a better life. His personality and his initiative fit perfectly into the Redmi philosophy.

Amid COVID, smartphones have become an essential product for education or communication. The brand first joined hands with Sonu Sood as part of his ongoing efforts to empower several students by donating Redmi smartphones under #ShikshaHarHaath initiative. Redmi and actor Sonu Sood have shared a mutual desire to improve people's lives; Redmi through technology and Sonu through his humanitarian efforts.

Muralikrishnan B, COO, Mi India said, "We are thrilled to partner with Sonu Sood to endorse one of our best selling smartphones. We have always focused on ensuring the best specs, highest quality and honest pricing. Sonu's ability to strike a chord with the masses and his drive to do good will help cement Redmi's ambition of enabling everyone through technology. We are sure that this partnership will enable more and more people through Sonu's pan India presence and Redmi's technology prowess."

Commenting on the association, Sonu Sood said, "Both Redmi and I share the same vision of a better future and 'education for all'. Through ShikshaHarHaath, Redmi is not only providing access to students but also empowering them to scale newer heights. I am happy to represent a brand such as Redmi that is striving to give back to the nation in a manner that truly enables a society in need. As someone who wants to experience the best of everything, I am happy to be the face of Redmi 9 Power. Redmi's vision of 'More Power to You' perfectly fits with my work and contributions, and I am confident that together we will be able to make a difference."

