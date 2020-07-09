Redmi K20 Pro 6 GB RAM Gets Price Cut of Rs 2,000, on Amazon, Flipkart and Mi.com

Redmi K20 Pro 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant has got a price slash, and it will now be sold at Rs 24,999, lesser by Rs 2,000. To be noted, this price cut is temporary and will be applicable until 13 July. Xiaomi India CEO Manu Jain announced this on Twitter. The revised pricing is currently seen on Amazon, Flipkart and Mi.com.

The Redmi K20 Pro 8 GB RAM+ 256 GB storage variant is available at Rs 29,999.

Due to the recent GST increase on smartphones, Xiaomi has also hiked the price of several handsets recently, which includes Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 and many more.

Redmi K20 Pro Specifications

Redmi K20 Pro flaunts a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect body ratio. The handset has a fingerprint sensor of the in-display variety along with a pop-out front-facing camera which provides a near bezel-less design to the phone. The mobile is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

When it comes to optics, the Redmi K20 Pro offers triple rear cameras, which includes a 48 MP IMX586 primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The pop-out camera on the phone sports a 20 MP sensor. In terms of video shooting capabilities, the mobile has a 960 fps slo-mo feature along with 4K @ 30 fps recording.

The phone is power-packed by a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast-charging capabilities. Redmi claims that this can charge the phone 58 percent in 30 minutes and fill the power cell in 74 minutes completely. Other than this Redmi has also added a Game Turbo 2.0 feature that allocates more resources for gaming.