Redmi Note 10T 5G to Launch on July 20: Find Expected Price, Specifications

The Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch date is set for July 20, Xiaomi revealed on Monday. The new Redmi Note 10 series smartphone will be placed alongside the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max which were launched in the country in March. The Redmi Note 10T 5G also debuted in Russia last month as a renowned Redmi Note 10 5G (launched in Europe) and as Poco M3 Pro 5G which debuted in India.

Redmi Note 10T 5G: Release Date in India Xiaomi India communications chief Kasturi Paladhi appeared in a video to announce the launch date of the Redmi Note 10T 5G in the country. The company has also created a dedicated microsite to showcase the design of the upcoming smartphone ahead of its official debut. Last week, Amazon teased the launch of the Redmi Note 10T in India. The phone is expected to go on sale through the online marketplace, along with other channels, shortly after its launch next week.

Redmi Note 10T 5G: Expected Price in India The Redmi Note 10T price in India has yet to be revealed. However, if you stick to the initial teasers, the phone is likely to be identical to its Russian variant. It was launched in the Russian market at RUB 19,990 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which translates to around Rs. 20,000 in India.



Redmi Note 10T 5G: Specifications On the specs front, the Redmi Note 10T 5G runs on Android 11 with MIUI on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD + (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC along with up to 6GB of RAM. There's a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.79 lens, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front, with an f / 2.0 lens.

The Redmi Note 10T 5G has up to 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In addition, it includes a 5,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging support.