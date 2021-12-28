Reliance Jio Warns its 426 Million Subscribers about e-KYC Scams; Check

Reliance Jio has warned clients about e-KYC scams. In a letter to its customers, one of the country's largest telecom service providers warned against increasing incidents of cyber fraud.



The company explained the modus operandi that scammers use to deceive naive customers. Reliance Jio's letter was issued after similar warning letters from the CEOs of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone to their clients sent earlier this year. Here are 6 important things Reliance Jio asks its clients not to do and why

1. Reliance Jio never asks to download any App



The company says it never asks its customers to download third-party apps, as all relevant information can be found in the MyJio app.

2. Do Not download any app on your phone to update KYC or any verification

Jio asks clients not to download any apps to update their KYC / Aadhaar details. It says that Jio never asks him to download any third-party apps for such activities. "Please stay alert from such SMS/calls as this may result in financial loss. Do not download remote access apps, as fraudsters will get access to all your phone's information," says the letter.

3. Do not respond to calls/messages requesting e-KYC verification

Beware of fraudulent messages that ask you to call any number for verification.

4. Never share your OTP, Aadhaar or bank account number with anyone who claims to be a representative of Jio

The company said that few cases related to cyber fraud have been reported in recent years in which imposters present themselves as representatives of Jio and insist on obtaining the information related to Aadhaar from subscribers, bank accounts, OTP, etc., mainly under the pretext of e-KYC (Know Your Customer).

5. Don't trust callers that your connection will be suspended

The telecom company has asked customers not to trust any SMS/call that asks them to complete e-KYC; otherwise, your mobile services will be suspended.

6. Never call back numbers in SMS to complete the e-KYC

"Usually a call back number is also mentioned to share the details. When the customer calls on the given number, he/she is asked to install a third-party app which allows imposters to take remote access to customer's phone and the bank accounts associated with the device," the letter says explaining the modus operandi. The letter asks customers not to call back the numbers shared in e-KYC SMS.

7. Never click any links in messages sent by the caller claiming to be a Jio representative

Jio asks customers not to click on links, attachments sent by callers who claim to be from Jio. It advises them not to respond to such unsolicited communications.