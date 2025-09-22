Revolutionizing Banking: How Appzillon Powers AI-Driven, Omnichannel Digital Transformation

i‑exceed’s Appzillon enables banks to modernize rapidly, layering AI‑powered, omnichannel experiences on top of existing core systems through modular, pre‑configured components that compress time‑to‑market and risk. With intelligence embedded at every touchpoint, from onboarding and chat assistance to automated workflows, institutions achieve intuitive customer journeys, lower cost‑to‑serve, and fast, measurable ROI. Mr Sundararajan S, Co-founder & CEO of i-exceed spoke to The Hans India and explained how it’s designed to let institutions build truly modern and omnichannel digital services—mobile apps, web portals, branch interfaces—without tearing down their core systems.



How i-exceed helps banks leapfrog legacy systems and deliver digital-first experiences?





i-exceed’s Appzillon represents a breakthrough in how banks modernize. It’s designed to let institutions build truly modern and omnichannel digital services—mobile apps, web portals, branch interfaces—without tearing down their core systems. With modular, pre-configured components and easy integration capabilities, banks can get to market faster and react to customer needs more swiftly, without worrying about legacy overhead. Decades of real-world banking experience underpin its architecture, ensuring that innovation occurs without compromising compliance or operational continuity. Its recognition by independent analysts, such as Forrester, Celent, and IBS Intelligence, underscores its balance of solid design and forward-looking flexibility.







How artificial intelligence is integrated into Appzillon to enable hyper-personalized customer journeys and streamline banking operations



Appzillon delivers intelligent banking not as a future aspiration, but as a built-in capability. AI is integrated at every customer touchpoint. From form-filling suggestions to chat assistance, intelligent workflows, and fraud-check automation we have carefully integrated AI to enhance every aspect of its functionality. This only means that onboarding becomes frictionless, customer journeys feel intuitive, and back-office effort drops dramatically. By embedding AI into the UX layer, rather than bolting it on, banks capture value earlier, drive personalization, and reduce operating costs with visible, fast results.







In what ways has Appzillon contributed to operational transformation and financial inclusion for banks and customers across emerging markets?







Appzillon extends digital banking reach where legacy systems fall short. It’s lightweight, channel-agnostic, and works offline via agency networks, mobile, or web, simplifying onboarding with OCR, smart screens, and virtual agents. This drives down cost-to-serve and makes serving low-margin or remote customers viable. Real-world examples attest to this: India Post Payments Bank has taken doorstep banking into rural areas. At the same time, SBI LY HOUR Bank in Cambodia went fully digital remotely, achieving a frictionless onboarding journey in under a month. These are not pilot dreams; they are real programs that bank the unbanked and transform access.







What strategic plans and partnerships has i-exceed undertaken for expanding its platform into Latin America, and how had the Peru delegation accelerated their expansion in the region?







Strategy is rooted in partnership. It is not just in pushing technology, but in joining ecosystems. Latin American expansion centers on working with local integrators, regulators, and banks to adapt to domestic realities. The recent Peru delegation was critical, as it turned exploratory interest into value-driven conversations that forged new partnerships. That face-to-face engagement accelerated proof-of-concept planning, building trust, and helping define integration needs - all in weeks, not quarters. From there, a localized playbook emerged, one that can then be refined for other markets in the region.







What unique challenges and opportunities does i-exceed face in implementing its digital banking solutions in Latin America, particularly via its engagement with partners and institutions in Peru?







Latin America presents both fertile ground and tested terrain. Mobile adoption is soaring, and demographics are digital-first. However, infrastructure remains uneven, regulations are changing, banks are using old systems, and are slow to approve new projects. Like any other place, legacy systems and elongated procurement cycles seldom complicate things. The response is a modular deployment approach. The best approach is to start with small, simple projects that show quick, positive results. It is crucial to work with local partners who understand the specific rules for compliance, security, and payments in their country. We must shift our focus to pre-configured and resilient solutions, offering faster turnarounds with transparent ROI, driven by local partners and institutions that understand the nuances of compliance, security, and clearing systems. In Peru, success depends on building for regional systems and processes by demonstrating tangible value to unlock broader rollout.