Russia to Mandate State-Backed Messenger ‘Max’ on All New Phones from September

From September 1, Russians purchasing new smartphones or tablets will find a new state-backed messaging app already installed: Max. The Kremlin has made it mandatory for all mobile devices sold in the country to come with the messenger preloaded, positioning it as a domestic rival to WhatsApp and Telegram.

The announcement was confirmed by Russian authorities on Thursday, who said Max will join a growing list of “mandatory apps” for consumer gadgets. Officials added that the application will not only serve as a communication tool but will also be integrated with various government services, embedding it deeper into Russia’s digital ecosystem.

This move is the latest in Moscow’s ongoing campaign to tighten control over internet services, part of what the Kremlin calls a broader effort to reshape the global order in the wake of its conflict with the West.

Developed by the state-controlled technology giant VK, Max has so far been downloaded by about 18 million people, though officials admit that some features are still undergoing testing. Despite the government’s push, the platform has a long way to go to match its competitors. According to a July report by Mediascope, WhatsApp remains Russia’s leading messenger with 97.3 million users, followed closely by Telegram with 90.8 million. VK Messenger, another app from the same developer, sits in third place with 17.9 million users.

While supporters of the new app claim it is safer, critics argue that Max could be used as a surveillance tool, giving the state greater oversight into private communications. Russian state media has dismissed those concerns, insisting that Max requests fewer data permissions than foreign platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram. The interior ministry has also defended its rollout, saying it is “safer than its foreign competitors” and noting that it has already been instrumental in resolving a fraud case.

The decision comes in the wake of new restrictions on WhatsApp and Telegram, introduced earlier this month. Authorities accused the two foreign-owned platforms of refusing to cooperate with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism investigations. WhatsApp has pushed back, accusing Moscow of attempting to block secure communications for Russians. Telegram, meanwhile, said it “actively combats misuse of its platform, including calls for sabotage or violence, as well as fraud,” adding that it removes “millions of pieces of harmful content every day.”

The digital policy shift does not stop with messaging apps. The government also announced that starting September, all Apple devices sold in Russia must come pre-installed with RuStore, the country’s homegrown alternative to Google Play and Apple’s App Store, which is already standard on Android devices. Beyond phones, Moscow is expanding its reach into households as well. Beginning January 1, 2026, every smart TV sold in Russia must come with Lime HD TV, a free app providing access to state-run television channels.

By embedding state-backed platforms across devices, Russia is making a strong statement: reliance on foreign digital services will be minimized, and domestic alternatives will be prioritized. Whether Max can win over users in the same way WhatsApp and Telegram have remains uncertain, but with its compulsory rollout, the app is poised to quickly gain millions of new users.



