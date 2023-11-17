Salesforce upskills 3 mn women in Indo-Pacific region

New Delhi: Cloud-based software company Salesforce announced on Friday that it has surpassed its commitment to provide 500,000 upskilling opportunities to women by delivering over 3 million opportunities within its first year.

The upskilling initiative was part of theIndo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), launched by the US Department of Commerce in September 2022.

It aims to provide women in the Indo-Pacific region with access to digital skills training and education to help achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

In India, NASSCOM trains students and citizens on Salesforce through the NASSCOM Future Skill Prime Portal.

The company also collaborated with Giftabled, Skillible, and Pride Circle to digitally empower the lives of people with disabilities, women who return to work, and LGBTQ communities in the country.

In addition, upskilling opportunities were also provided to women across Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, among others.

“Salesforce believes that business is a platform for change and, as part of that effort, we are committed to bridging the gender skills gap in the Indo-Pacific region. The benefits of technology must be accessible to all, and diverse voices and talents must be nurtured in the global workforce,” William Sim, Vice President, Trailhead Academy, Asia-Pacific, Salesforce, said in a statement.

"By delivering on -- and exceeding -- our commitment to provide half a million upskilling opportunities, we are demonstrating a tangible impact on the lives and careers of countless individuals in these communities, and helping to unlock the potential of digital economies in the region," he added.

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), women in the Asia Pacific region account for only 25.1 per cent of all employment in IT and other information services, emphasizing the need to bridge the gender skills gap.

Salesforce developed partnerships with governments, public sector organisations, and nonprofits across the region to provide upskilling opportunities for women.

The learning opportunities were delivered via Trailhead, Salesforce’s free online learning platform, and through various workforce development programmes, expert-led training events, self-paced e-learning courses, and certifications for jobs in the Salesforce ecosystem.