Sam Altman is back as CEO of OpenAI; Microsoft to be the new non-voting observer

OpenAI has undergone several changes in recent weeks, with board members ousting the company's CEO, Sam Altman. While the dispute did not last long, and Altman eventually returned as CEO of OpenAI, the company has made significant changes to its board of directors with three new members, and Microsoft is also getting a seat on the board, however, as an observer. See Microsoft's role on the OpenAI board and how it will work to ensure the company's success.



Sam Altman back as CEO of OpenAI

The Verge reported on a memo Altman shared with his employees about his return as CEO and future plans for the company. In the memo, Altman said: “At this point, I think it's very clear that something has to change around the governance.” He further added that Microsoft would have “a good dialogue with their board on that.”

Altman further discusses the role of Ilya Sutskever, co-founder and chief scientist of OpenAI, as he does not want to harm Ilya, and they are currently discussing his role in the company, as he was fired from the board team of OpenAI.

Microsoft to be the new non-voting observer

As mentioned earlier, Microsoft has joined the OpenAI board of directors and has non-voting media. This means the tech giant can attend board meetings and gain access to confidential company information. However, Microsoft does not have any right to vote on board decisions.

The Verge also reported that Altman sent a memo to employees, informing them of Microsoft's addition to the board. In the memo, he wrote that he has never been "more excited about the future" and that he is "grateful for everyone's hard work" in a situation that was "unclear and unprecedented." He added that he believes their "resilience and spirit set them apart in the industry." He also said that he "feels good" about the OpenAI team's "probability of success in achieving their mission."

Microsoft already has a large stake in OpenAI, as it is the largest investor with a 49 per cent stake in the AI company. However, Microsoft has so far refrained from serving on the council. Now, the partnership is expected to deepen and strengthen with the new move made by OpenAI.