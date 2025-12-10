Sam Altman Says ChatGPT Is His Trusted Companion in Navigating Newborn Parenting

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is balancing two life-changing responsibilities at once—driving the development of one of the world’s most influential AI platforms and stepping into his new role as a first-time parent. And as he takes on this unfamiliar journey, Altman says the very technology he helped create is proving to be a surprisingly dependable guide at home.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Altman spoke candidly about how ChatGPT has become his “go-to” source for navigating the everyday puzzles of caring for a newborn. Altman and his husband, Oliver Mulherin, welcomed their son in February, and since then, the OpenAI chief says the chatbot has been an invaluable part of their parenting routine.

“I cannot imagine having gone through, figuring out how to raise a newborn without ChatGPT,” Altman told Fallon. While he acknowledged that countless generations raised children without AI assistance, he believes modern tools offer a unique advantage—especially their ability to provide quick, conversational guidance that feels more personal than sifting through traditional websites or parenting manuals.

Altman shared that he uses ChatGPT constantly, turning to it for everything from decoding sleep patterns and feeding habits to understanding seemingly small but worrying quirks in infant behaviour. Instead of scanning multiple sources and cross-checking information, he finds comfort in receiving immediate, well-structured explanations from the AI. According to him, the experience often feels like chatting with “a well-informed aide” rather than performing keyword searches.

One moment that stood out for Altman happened after a party, where another parent mentioned their six-month-old had already started crawling. The comment left him briefly anxious about whether his own child was progressing on schedule. He stepped aside and asked ChatGPT, “Do I need to take my kid to the doctor tomorrow morning? Is this okay?” The chatbot’s response reassured him that his son’s development was perfectly normal—an answer he described as “great.” For Altman, such real-time reassurance has been a lifeline during the uncertain early months of parenting.

Beyond practical advice, Altman emphasized the emotional nuance the AI often brings to its responses. He recalled moments when ChatGPT reminded him not to project external pressures or the high-achieving culture around him onto his infant—guidance he said felt “surprisingly perceptive.” “It is personalised, like ChatGPT gets to know you,” Altman told Fallon, noting that the familiar tone adds a layer of comfort traditional parenting resources rarely offer.

This isn’t the first time Altman has spoken publicly about using AI in his personal life. Earlier this year, on a podcast with Andrew Mayne, he shared how frequently he turned to ChatGPT during the early weeks of caring for his son. The tool, he said, was “super helpful” in tackling the countless questions that come with newborn care. “Clearly, people have been able to take care of babies without ChatGPT for a long time. I don’t know how I would have done that,” he said.

Altman still relies on the AI, though his questions now focus more on developmental milestones than basic care. “Now I kind of ask questions about developmental stages more, because I can do the basics,” he explained.



