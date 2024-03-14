Sam Altman's Revelation: Texting Elon Musk Amid OpenAI Lawsuit

In a recent interview, Sam Altman disclosed that he immediately contacted Elon Musk upon learning about the lawsuit the Tesla CEO filed against OpenAI. Altman's revelation sheds light on their relationship dynamics amidst the legal dispute.



Elon Musk's decision to file a lawsuit against OpenAI garnered significant attention. The lawsuit alleged breach of contract and malpractice against the organization, including its executives. Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, Altman referenced an old exchange with Musk on social media, reminiscing about their past interactions during challenging times.

During an interview with journalist Kara Swisher, Altman revealed that he sent Musk a "trivial" text message following the lawsuit filing. Swisher prompted Altman to disclose the content of the message, suggesting it might have been an expression of surprise or confusion.

Altman further elaborated on the exchange, mentioning that he and Musk engaged in a brief conversation using emojis in text messages. The interaction underscores the two's ongoing connection despite the legal dispute surrounding OpenAI.

Altman responded that what he sent Musk was "nicer than that" and that he doesn't exactly remember what he texted the billionaire. Altman told Swisher, "It was like a little bit nicer than that," and added, "I don't remember. You know, the spirit of that."

I miss the old Elon: Sam Altman

Reflecting on their past association, Altman felt nostalgic for the "old Elon," highlighting Musk's pivotal role as a founding member of OpenAI and his contributions during its formative years. Altman, who was once close to Musk, told Swisher that he "misses the old Elon". He added that he "grew up with him as an absolute hero."

This recent revelation isn't the first time Altman has publicly discussed his relationship with Musk. In a previous interview, Altman acknowledged Musk's invaluable contributions to OpenAI, attributing its early success to Musk's unique abilities and support during the company's inception.

Altman's insights offer a glimpse into the complex relationship between technology leaders and the dynamics shaping their interactions, even amid legal challenges and organizational changes. Despite differences and legal disputes, Altman's gesture of reaching out to Musk exemplifies the enduring connection between influential figures in the tech industry.

"Elon was definitely a talent magnet and attention magnet, for sure, and also just like has some real superpowers that were super helpful to us in those early days, aside from all those things," he had said.