Samsung Big TV Days - Get Exciting Offers and Assured Gifts on Big Screen TVs

Samsung, India's most trusted consumer electronics brand, is back with its widely popular 'Samsung Big TV Days' offers on its premium, big screen Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED, QLED, The Frame & Crystal UHD TVs.

These offers will be applicable at all leading consumer electronics retail stores across the country. The limited period offer will provide customers with an opportunity to avail of exciting offers as well as assured gifts on Samsung's premium range of TVs till June 30, 2022.

These irresistible offers include an assured Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone worth INR 1,31,999 with 75-inch and above Neo QLED 8K TVs. Consumers will also get assured Galaxy A22 5G smartphone worth INR 19,999 on the purchase of select models of Neo QLED, QLED TVs, 75-inch Frame TV and 75-inch & above models of Crystal 4K UHD TVs. Consumers purchasing 50-inch Neo QLED TVs, and 50-inch or 55-inch QLED TVs will also get a complimentary SlimFit Camera worth INR 8,900.

During this period, consumers can avail of up to 20% cashback and easy EMI options starting as low as INR 1,990 on Samsung's 50-inch and above the premium range of televisions.

"In-home entertainment has become a very important part of our lives over the last few years as content consumption preference of consumers has evolved. Big screen televisions not only offer a breathtakingly immersive viewing experience but also take the style quotient of living spaces much higher. By bringing back the Big TV Days offers, we aim to offer our best-in-class, most premium TVs to the consumers with irresistible deals and the coolest assured gifts," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

As a part of these offers, Samsung QLED TVs will additionally come with a 10-year no-screen burn-in warranty. Customers will also get 3 years warranty on select Samsung TVs.

Neo QLED TV LINE-UP

With the 2022 line up, Samsung introduces its Neo QLED televisions for the ultimate viewing experience with a perfect blend of design and premium features. The Neo QLED comes with cutting-edge Quantum Matrix Technology Pro with a powerful Neural Quantum Processor 8K and a real depth enhancer. Samsung's 2022 Neo QLED TVs are equipped with smarter and more intelligent features and user interface, allowing Samsung TVs to become the central hub to watch content, control devices, play games, work out and more.

Dolby Atmos

To bring a cinematic viewing experience to the consumers the makers have enabled Samsung Neo QLED's sound system that can create truly immersive and realistic audio experiences. Consumers can now enjoy a fantastic Dolby Atmos Experience with unparalleled 3D surround sound.

Video Calling & Built-in IoT Hub

The latest range of Neo QLED TVs come equipped with Built-in IoT Hub that enables consumers to control their home in a smart way with just a TV. It lets you check all your home devices, even third party devices. Consumers can further enjoy video calling or web conferences on the big TV screen with an easy-to-use SlimFit Cam (TV webcam) that could be attached without compromising the TV's design or viewing experience.

Gamer's Paradise

The Samsung Neo QLED range of televisions is just more than a television; it is every gamer's dream. The 2022 Neo QLED range allows the players to have smooth and flowing motions without a moment of lagging. The Game Bar allows players to monitor gaming status and optimize game settings easily. Also, there are no blind spots anymore with Zoom-in mode and Ultra-wide view. All of this is possible Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro which makes the Neo QLED a must-have for gamers.