Samsung dominates 5G smartphone India market in Q2 2022; Followed by Apple, Vivo, Relame and Oppo

Samsung became the top smartphone brand selling 5G smartphones in India in Q2 2022. The latest report from Counterpoint Research suggests that Samsung dominated the 5G smartphone market again in Q2. Samsung also defeated the "affordable premium segment" of phones costing between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 45,000. Samsung fills this gap with its multiple Galaxy A and Galaxy M series smartphones.

The report says this Samsung growth was helped by a revamped Galaxy M series and strong demand for the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra. In addition, the company also introduced several financing schemes in Tier 2 cities that helped it expand its growth. The company's new e-stores also contributed to its development.

Samsung leads the 5G smartphone space in Q2, 2022

On the other hand, rival brand Apple showed 63 per cent growth in the second quarter of 2022. Apple dominated the ultra-premium segment (above Rs 45,000) and was primarily helped by good business from the company's online store. Additionally, the report says that the 2022 iPhone SE is expected to drive sales in the coming quarters and deals on other iPhone models.

However, Xiaomi dominated the smartphone market but saw a 26 per cent year-on-year decline. The report says, "Xiaomi faced multiple issues like component shortages, which persisted throughout Q2, inflation and increasing competition in the entry-level segment". The company relied on its cheap Redmi 10 series smartphones to gain its top position, and the occasional sales also helped the company's cause. It also captured the third position in 5G smartphone shipments.

Vivo ranked third with a 22 per cent share year-on-year and was mainly helped by offline sales. Realme got in fourth place but was the fastest-growing brand. Oppo landed in the fifth position with its 18 per cent year-on-year growth.