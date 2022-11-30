Samsung Galaxy A14, M54 5G, S23 series details leaked before official launch

Samsung is getting ready to announce new smartphones in the coming months, considering that several devices have been spotted online. The Samsung Galaxy M54 5G has been seen on the Geekbench website, while a rendering of the Samsung Galaxy A14 also surfaced online. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series details also leaked before the official launch. Here's all that we know so far about the upcoming Samsung mobiles.

Samsung Galaxy A14

Tipster Evan Blass has shared a rendering of the Samsung Galaxy A14, revealing that the budget phone will feature a waterdrop notch design on the front and a triple rear camera setup. The source claims that this Samsung Galaxy A series phone will include a 6.8-inch LCD display that will support only HD+ resolution rather than a Full HD+ display. On the front, it is said to have a 13-megapixel camera for selfies. The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main sensor and two other sensors for better images. Samsung could use its own Exynos chipset to power this device. The render reveals that this will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. You'll likely have a typical 5000mAh battery under the hood, but the company may offer support for faster charging. The company may provide support for just 15W charging, and there's probably a charger in the box, too, because this is a budget phone.

The cited source has stated that the Samsung Galaxy A14 will be priced "aggressively". But he did not disclose what the price range might be. Leaked specifications suggest that the phone could cost less than Rs 12,000 in India when launched. But this is speculation based on the features and previous releases.

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M54 5G is another smartphone that was spotted online; this is a mid-range 5G device. The Geekbench listing for this model suggests that the Galaxy M54 5G will use the Samsung s5e8835 SoC, which is supposedly the Exynos 1380 chip. According to the listing, it will ship with Android 13 OS out of the box. The other details are currently under wraps, but rumours suggest that the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G will arrive in 2023. Its predecessor was announced in April 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G

Samsung is to announce its flagship Galaxy S23 series in February 2023. The company is likely to introduce three models: Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra. All variants may bring Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The standard model is again said to include a small battery, but it is slightly larger than the previous model. The Galaxy S23 may sport a 3,900mAh unit. The device may pack Samsung's in-house Exynos 2300 SoC in some areas. It is said that it will keep the 6.1-inch AMOLED screen that will work with Full HD + resolution. The panel could be updated at 120 Hz. It is likely to feature the typical hole-punch design.

Leaks suggest that the camera department won't be getting a major update. It is said to offer a similar triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support. It may be backed by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies, we could see a similar 10-megapixel camera on the front. There are no details on pricing, but it will likely be in India's 70,000-80,000 rupee range. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series got launched in February 2022 with a starting price of Rs 72,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage mod



