Samsung Galaxy A30s Launched in India: Know Price and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A30s 128GB storage variant has been launched in India. In addition to the new Galaxy A30s variant, Samsung has reduced the price of its existing option that was launched in September. The smartphone competes with the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and the Oppo K1 in India. It features a waterdrop-style display notch and includes a triple rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy A30s Price

The Samsung Galaxy A30s price in India is set at Rs.15, 999 for the newly launched 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The fresh model is yet to debut on Amazon and Flipkart. It is also not yet listed on the Samsung India online store. In September, the South Korean company had initially launched the Galaxy A30s in the country in the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

Samsung brought the Galaxy A30s in 64GB storage at Rs 16,999. Though the smartphone has received a few price cuts in the past and the latest price reduction is Rs. 14,999. The handset is available in Prism Crush Violet, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush White colours.

Samsung Galaxy A30s Features and Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A30s runs Android Pie and features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Infinity-V Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style notch. The phone has octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The triple rear camera of the device has a 25-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, alongside an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies purpose the Samsung Galaxy A30s brings a 16-megapixel camera sensor that is available on a waterdrop-style display notch -- along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy A30s has 64GB and 128GB storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is powered by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.